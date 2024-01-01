Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ladson

Ladson restaurants
Ladson restaurants that serve chicken wraps

122 Honkytonk Saloon image

 

128 Honkytonk Burger Co - 192 College Park

192 College Park Road, Ladson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Fried$15.00
More about 128 Honkytonk Burger Co - 192 College Park
Two Keys Tavern image

 

Two Keys Tavern - 650-B College Park Rd

650-B College Park Rd, Ladson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Hand breaded and fried chicken strips, dipped in buffalo sauce then diced. We add shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house-made ranch.
Chicken Bacon Wrap$13.99
Seasoned chicken grilled and diced with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce tomato and house-made ranch
More about Two Keys Tavern - 650-B College Park Rd

