Quesadillas in Ladson

Ladson restaurants
Ladson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Gilligan's of Summerville image

 

Gilligan's of Summerville

3852 Ladson Road, Ladson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
More about Gilligan's of Summerville
Two Keys Tavern image

 

Two Keys Tavern

650-B College Park Rd, Ladson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Two flour tortillas grilled to perfection and stuffed with shredded cheese, pico and chili lime chicken. Served with chipotle ranch and sour cream.
*Please note our pico is made in house and contains onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos*
More about Two Keys Tavern

