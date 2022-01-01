Quesadillas in Ladson
Gilligan's of Summerville
3852 Ladson Road, Ladson
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
Two Keys Tavern
650-B College Park Rd, Ladson
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Two flour tortillas grilled to perfection and stuffed with shredded cheese, pico and chili lime chicken. Served with chipotle ranch and sour cream.
*Please note our pico is made in house and contains onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos*