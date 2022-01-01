Go
A map showing the location of Ladurée - New York

Ladurée - New York

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

864 Madison Ave

NEW YORK, NY 10021

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

864 Madison Ave, NEW YORK NY 10021

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sarabeth's

No reviews yet

You’ll find contemporary American food, a warm atmosphere and the friendly service Sarabeth’s is known for at our Central Park South location. A neighborhood staple and easy destination for visitors.

Fasano Fifth Avenue Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Vaucluse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ladurée - New York

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston