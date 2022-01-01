Ladurée - Miami

Ladurée the authentic experience in Miami Aventura, offering a wide range of unique classic and seasonal macarons flavors. The Ladurée life: dreams, little pleasures enjoyed here and there, fantasy, rainbows and marshmallows. Ladurée is a veritable song to sweets and pastry innovation. Every moment of creation is an intense experience.



19501 BISCAYNE BLVD, SUITE 069