Ladurée

Merci de votre visite

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

3060 M st NW • $$

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

REGULAR BOX 24 MAC$69.60
MINI.MACARON$2.90
Flavors: chocolate, coffee, Strawberry/Candy, raspberry, vanilla, salted caramel, pistachio, blackcurrant/Violette, orange blossom.
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
MILLEFEUILLE VANILLA$9.00
Caramelized puf pastry, vanilla cream
ISPAHAN IND$9.00
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT$8.50
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
SALMON CROISSANT REST.$8.75
REGULAR BOX 12 MAC$34.80
BOX NAPOLEON BLUE 6 MAC$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3060 M st NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

