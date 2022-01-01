Go
Lady Gregory's

Lady Gregory's

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5260 N Clark St • $$

Avg 3.8 (2544 reviews)

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie$17.75
Angus sirloin, carrots, potatoes, peas, herbs, beef gravy, mashed potatoes, parmesan cheese crust.
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
Bowl.
Blackened Chicken Club$17.00
Swiss, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb mayonnaise, tuscan bread. Available as a wrap.
Chopped Salad$17.25
Romaine, egg, nueske bacon, roast chicken, onion, tomato, white cheddar cheese, whole grain croutons, garlic dill dressing.
Drive Thru Burger$17.00
Double cheeseburger, caramelized onion, special sauce, greens, tomato, pickle, butter bun.
Fish & Chips$18.50
Crisp fresh haddock, tartar sauce, chips and slaw.
Baked French Onion$8.00
Gruyere
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Bacon aioli, bacon morsels, maple vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$14.50
Lettuce, pickle, tomato, caramelized onion, ketchup.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese (with bacon)$17.00
Gruyere, white cheddar, mozzarella, brie, roasted tomato concasse, fried shallots, candied bacon confetti, melted in parmesan-crusted sourdough.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5260 N Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
