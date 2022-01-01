Lady Jane
The Modern Neighborhood Bar
2021 W. 32nd Avenue • $$
Location
2021 W. 32nd Avenue
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
My Neighbor Felix
My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.
SUSHI RONIN
Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.
Denver Poke Company
Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.
Dimestore Delibar
A House of Smoked Meats and Liquid Treats