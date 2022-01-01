Go
Toast

Ladybird Taco

A fast-casual restaurant located in Nashville, TN specializing in breakfast and lunch tacos. Modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Ladybird serves house-made tortillas, queso, and salsa from fresh ingredients, alongside full barista service all day.

TACOS

2229 10th Ave South

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Breakfast Taco$3.70
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese
#9 Lunch Taco$4.10
salsa verde braised chicken, cotija, and pickled red onion
#4 Breakfast Taco$3.60
chorizo, scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese
#3 Breakfast Taco$3.70
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, potato
#7 Lunch Taco$4.70
house smoked brisket, potato, rajas, queso
#2 Breakfast Taco$3.50
potato, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese - vegetarian
#6 Breakfast Taco$3.40
black beans, potato, avocado - vegan if ordered on corn tortilla
#8 Lunch Taco$4.60
house smoked brisket, avocado, and pico de gallo
Queso & Chips$6.15
with pico de gallo
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.60
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2229 10th Ave South

Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

No reviews yet

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

Bottle Cap

No reviews yet

Neighborhood hang on 12 South with delicious pub favorites, fresh cocktails & fun atmosphere!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Locust

No reviews yet

Locust aims to be a fun and easygoing hangout centered around dumplings, hand-cut noodles, and shaved ice.
The brainchild of former The Catbird Seat Chef Trevor Moran, Locust fits the approachable nature of the 12South neighborhood it's nestled in. Come by, eat some dumplings, drink some highballs, and enjoy your time with us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston