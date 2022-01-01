Ladybird Taco
A fast-casual restaurant located in Nashville, TN specializing in breakfast and lunch tacos. Modeled after the taco scene in Austin, Ladybird serves house-made tortillas, queso, and salsa from fresh ingredients, alongside full barista service all day.
TACOS
2229 10th Ave South
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2229 10th Ave South
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.
Bottle Cap
Neighborhood hang on 12 South with delicious pub favorites, fresh cocktails & fun atmosphere!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Locust
Locust aims to be a fun and easygoing hangout centered around dumplings, hand-cut noodles, and shaved ice.
The brainchild of former The Catbird Seat Chef Trevor Moran, Locust fits the approachable nature of the 12South neighborhood it's nestled in. Come by, eat some dumplings, drink some highballs, and enjoy your time with us.