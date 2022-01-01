La Familia Katonah
Come in and enjoy!
278 Katonah Avenue
Popular Items
Location
278 Katonah Avenue
Katonah NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bedford Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Dinh Dinh Kitchen
We are a Southeast/American restaurant located in Bedford Hills NY
La Camelia Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen Mount Kisco
Come in and enjoy!