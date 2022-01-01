Lafayette restaurants you'll love

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Caterers
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Lafayette restaurants

Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Patxi's Pizza

3577 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 3.7 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" BYO THIN$19.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (8161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
The Classic$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
Heritage$13.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Pizza Antica image

PIZZA

Pizza Antica

3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.1 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghettini$16.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad$15.00
bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
Heirloom Potato Pizza$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
More about Pizza Antica
Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar$16.00
Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb
Blue$18.00
Angus Chuck, Whipped Roquefort, Arugula, Fig Jam, Candied Bacon, Pretzel Roll
Regular$17.00
Angus Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Pickles, Spread, Acme Roll
More about Batch & Brine
Barranco image

 

Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pescado a lo Macho$30.00
Seasonal fish fillet roasted over seafood stew in a mild rocoto sauce ando coconut rice.
Plantanos Fritos$10.00
ripe plantains sweet, creamy center and caramelized around the edges.
Aji de Gallina$23.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg
More about Barranco
Social Bird image

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snake River Farm Wagyu Burger$16.00
Snake River Farms beef served on a Challah Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion served on the side with our Hand cut Fries
Roasted Mary's Chicken$25.00
Semi-boned, Roasted Mary’s Half Chicken, Spiced Marble Potatoes, Broccoli Romanesco, carrot puree(on side), garnished in an Herb Salsa Verde.
"KFC" Wings$14.25
Crispy Mary's Chicken Wings (8) tossed in a Spicy Apricot Glaze, garnished with Sesame Seeds and served with a Cool Herb dipping sauce on the side.
More about Social Bird
Blue Barn | SF2BAY image

 

One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Detox$16.50
dino kale, rainbow quinoa, fuji apple, carrot, cucumber, celery, radish, super seed-flax mix, acai-lemon “master cleanse” vinaigrette & house romaine mix (all salads come with a slice of herb focaccia & dressing on the side)
Thai Chicken$19.25
chili-lime chicken, carrot, snow peas, cabbage, scallion, herb mix, almonds, sesame seeds, crispy wontons, peanut-sambal dressing & house romaine mix (all salads come with a slice of herb focaccia & dressing on the side)
Kicken' Chicken$17.50
grilled “rooster” mary‘s chicken breast, barn bbq sauce, niman ranch bacon, smoked gouda, caramelized onion & thyme aioli-carrot slaw* on a ciabatta roll
Dressings are on the side
More about One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY
Swad Indian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.75
Saag Paneer$13.50
Aloo Gobi$13.50
More about Swad Indian Cuisine
Dumpling Time image

 

Dumpling Time

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Xi'An Dumpling 8pc$9.50
local greens, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, egg
Beijing Noodles$10.50
pork green onion, garlic, ginger, soybean paste
Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai 4pc$8.50
Topped with tobiko
More about Dumpling Time
Postino image

 

Postino

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
Crisp eggplant parmesan, marinara, grilled zucchini, balsamic molassa, extra virgin olive oil
Short Ribs$55.00
Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction
Fish Stew$35.00
Pan seared scallops, marativa blue prawns, manilla clams, rock cod, aromatic vegetables, roasted tomato white wine broth, rouille toast
More about Postino
Banner pic

 

Shakewell | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.50
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pork Katsu Curry$16.50
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Shakewell | SF2BAY
Homegrown - Lafayette image

 

Homegrown - Lafayette

3597 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Homegrown - Lafayette
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
Six shrimp with bell peppers and onions cooked in chili-lime butter. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
Garden Salad$12.00
Organic baby lettuce mix with shaved fennel, shaved carrots, mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, citrus, cucumber watermelon radish, and Humboldt Fog goat cheese. Served with a Cabernet vinaigrette.
Organic Chicken Noodle
Classic healthful soup with Mary's organic chicken and fusilli pasta.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lafayette

Chicken Tenders

Tostadas

Caesar Salad

Short Ribs

