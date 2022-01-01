Lafayette restaurants you'll love
More about Patxi's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Patxi's Pizza
3577 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|14" BYO THIN
|$19.00
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
|12" Spinach Pesto DEEP
|$27.00
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
|The Classic
|$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
|Heritage
|$13.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.
More about Pizza Antica
PIZZA
Pizza Antica
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Popular items
|Spaghettini
|$16.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
|Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$15.00
bacon, hard-cooked egg, caramelized onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
|Heirloom Potato Pizza
|$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
More about Batch & Brine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$16.00
Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb
|Blue
|$18.00
Angus Chuck, Whipped Roquefort, Arugula, Fig Jam, Candied Bacon, Pretzel Roll
|Regular
|$17.00
Angus Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Pickles, Spread, Acme Roll
More about Barranco
Barranco
3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Pescado a lo Macho
|$30.00
Seasonal fish fillet roasted over seafood stew in a mild rocoto sauce ando coconut rice.
|Plantanos Fritos
|$10.00
ripe plantains sweet, creamy center and caramelized around the edges.
|Aji de Gallina
|$23.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg
More about Social Bird
FRENCH FRIES
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Snake River Farm Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
Snake River Farms beef served on a Challah Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion served on the side with our Hand cut Fries
|Roasted Mary's Chicken
|$25.00
Semi-boned, Roasted Mary’s Half Chicken, Spiced Marble Potatoes, Broccoli Romanesco, carrot puree(on side), garnished in an Herb Salsa Verde.
|"KFC" Wings
|$14.25
Crispy Mary's Chicken Wings (8) tossed in a Spicy Apricot Glaze, garnished with Sesame Seeds and served with a Cool Herb dipping sauce on the side.
More about One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY
One Market | Mark 'n Mike's | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Detox
|$16.50
dino kale, rainbow quinoa, fuji apple, carrot, cucumber, celery, radish, super seed- flax mix, acai-lemon “master cleanse” vinaigrette & house romaine mix (all salads come with a slice of herb focaccia & dressing on the side)
|Thai Chicken
|$19.25
chili-lime chicken, carrot, snow peas, cabbage, scallion, herb mix, almonds, sesame seeds, crispy wontons, peanut-sambal dressing & house romaine mix (all salads come with a slice of herb focaccia & dressing on the side)
|Kicken' Chicken
|$17.50
grilled “rooster” mary‘s chicken breast, barn bbq sauce, niman ranch bacon, smoked gouda, caramelized onion & thyme aioli-carrot slaw* on a ciabatta roll
Dressings are on the side
More about Swad Indian Cuisine
SEAFOOD
Swad Indian Cuisine
960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.75
|Saag Paneer
|$13.50
|Aloo Gobi
|$13.50
More about Dumpling Time
Dumpling Time
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Vegetable Xi'An Dumpling 8pc
|$9.50
local greens, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, egg
|Beijing Noodles
|$10.50
pork green onion, garlic, ginger, soybean paste
|Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai 4pc
|$8.50
Topped with tobiko
More about Postino
Postino
3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$24.00
Crisp eggplant parmesan, marinara, grilled zucchini, balsamic molassa, extra virgin olive oil
|Short Ribs
|$55.00
Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction
|Fish Stew
|$35.00
Pan seared scallops, marativa blue prawns, manilla clams, rock cod, aromatic vegetables, roasted tomato white wine broth, rouille toast
More about Shakewell | SF2BAY
Shakewell | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$16.50
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$16.50
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Falafel! (A La Carte)
|$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
Six shrimp with bell peppers and onions cooked in chili-lime butter. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Organic baby lettuce mix with shaved fennel, shaved carrots, mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, citrus, cucumber watermelon radish, and Humboldt Fog goat cheese. Served with a Cabernet vinaigrette.
|Organic Chicken Noodle
Classic healthful soup with Mary's organic chicken and fusilli pasta.