Lafayette American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lafayette
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
|The Classic
|$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
|Heritage
|$13.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.
More about Social Bird
FRENCH FRIES
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Snake River Farm Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
Snake River Farms beef served on a Challah Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion served on the side with our Hand cut Fries
|Roasted Mary's Chicken
|$25.00
Semi-boned, Roasted Mary’s Half Chicken, Spiced Marble Potatoes, Broccoli Romanesco, carrot puree(on side), garnished in an Herb Salsa Verde.
|"KFC" Wings
|$14.25
Crispy Mary's Chicken Wings (8) tossed in a Spicy Apricot Glaze, garnished with Sesame Seeds and served with a Cool Herb dipping sauce on the side.
More about Postino
Postino
3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$24.00
Crisp eggplant parmesan, marinara, grilled zucchini, balsamic molassa, extra virgin olive oil
|Short Ribs
|$55.00
Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction
|Fish Stew
|$35.00
Pan seared scallops, marativa blue prawns, manilla clams, rock cod, aromatic vegetables, roasted tomato white wine broth, rouille toast