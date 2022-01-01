Lafayette American restaurants you'll love

Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (8161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
The Classic$9.99
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
Heritage$13.99
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fontina, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Social Bird image

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snake River Farm Wagyu Burger$16.00
Snake River Farms beef served on a Challah Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Red Onion served on the side with our Hand cut Fries
Roasted Mary's Chicken$25.00
Semi-boned, Roasted Mary’s Half Chicken, Spiced Marble Potatoes, Broccoli Romanesco, carrot puree(on side), garnished in an Herb Salsa Verde.
"KFC" Wings$14.25
Crispy Mary's Chicken Wings (8) tossed in a Spicy Apricot Glaze, garnished with Sesame Seeds and served with a Cool Herb dipping sauce on the side.
More about Social Bird
Postino image

 

Postino

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$24.00
Crisp eggplant parmesan, marinara, grilled zucchini, balsamic molassa, extra virgin olive oil
Short Ribs$55.00
Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction
Fish Stew$35.00
Pan seared scallops, marativa blue prawns, manilla clams, rock cod, aromatic vegetables, roasted tomato white wine broth, rouille toast
More about Postino

