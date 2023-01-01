Beef patties in Lafayette

100% Grass-Fed GF

· SOURCE: Pacific Pastures, Humboldt County, California

· LEAN to FAT RATIO: 70% lean, 30% fat

· TASTE: Tender yet juicy, rich flavor.

· NUTRITION: Grass-fed beef is rich in nutrients and better for human health than grain-fed beef (see glossary). Rich on omega-3 fatty acids. Our cattle are never given any antibiotics, growth hormones, feed additives or animal by-products

