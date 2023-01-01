Beef patties in Lafayette

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Slider Beef Patty$3.00
More about Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA
Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers - Lafayette

23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (8161 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Patty$7.00
100% Grass-Fed GF
· SOURCE: Pacific Pastures, Humboldt County, California
· LEAN to FAT RATIO: 70% lean, 30% fat
· TASTE: Tender yet juicy, rich flavor.
· NUTRITION: Grass-fed beef is rich in nutrients and better for human health than grain-fed beef (see glossary). Rich on omega-3 fatty acids. Our cattle are never given any antibiotics, growth hormones, feed additives or animal by-products
More about Roam Artisan Burgers - Lafayette

