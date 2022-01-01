Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Family Size$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Side$9.95
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Dinner$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Nonya Style Spicy Chicken Curry with Crispy Brussel Sprouts (gf)$23.00
with Crispy Brussel Sprouts
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Family Size$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Dinner$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
Chicken Curry Side$10.00
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$16.75
More about Swad Indian Cuisine

