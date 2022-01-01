Chicken noodles in Lafayette
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Garlic Noodles with Chicken
|$15.25
Flour noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli, mushroom and poached chicken.
|Kids Garlic Noodles with Chicken
|$8.50
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli and poached chicken
Barranco
3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Chicken Noodle soup
|$15.00
classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables