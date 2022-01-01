Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Garlic Noodles with Chicken$15.25
Flour noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli, mushroom and poached chicken.
Kids Garlic Noodles with Chicken$8.50
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli and poached chicken
Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Chicken Noodle soup$15.00
classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Quart Chicken Noodle$14.00
Organic Chicken Noodle
Classic healthful soup with Mary's organic chicken and fusilli pasta.
