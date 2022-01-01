Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (8161 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Gruyere, Giardiniera Aioli, Cabbage and Salsa Rossa
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich$14.00
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta
can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

