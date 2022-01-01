Chicken sandwiches in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Gruyere, Giardiniera Aioli, Cabbage and Salsa Rossa
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta
can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option