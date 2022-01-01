Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burmese Style Shrimp Curry$19.00
Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy
Chicken Curry Family Size$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Vegetarian Curry Dinner$17.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Karaage Curry$17.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Salmon Curry Pot Pie$18.25
A creamy Thai-spiced curry pie with salmon, vegetables and basil, topped with pastry crust and sprinkled with black sesame. Served with side salad.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Nonya Style Spicy Chicken Curry with Crispy Brussel Sprouts (gf)$23.00
with Crispy Brussel Sprouts
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Family Size$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Fish Curry Dinner$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
Chicken Curry Dinner$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Tofu Curry$14.95
Chicken Curry$16.75
Goa Fish Curry$18.50
More about Swad Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Kebabs

Tandoori Chicken

Fish Tacos

Lomo

Vegetarian Sandwiches

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Samosa

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston