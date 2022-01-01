Dumplings in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve dumplings
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Beef Dumplings
|$10.50
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|"Impossible" Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings (10) (v)
|$22.00
Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth
|Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings
|$16.00
Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth
|Shrimp & Scallop Shumai Dumpling (4)
|$20.00
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Vegetable Xi'An Dumpling 8pc
|$9.50
local greens, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, egg
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Lamb Xi'An Dumpling 8pc
|$11.75
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Spicy
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Chili Pork Dumpling (8pc)
|$9.95
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.