Dumplings in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Dumplings$10.50
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
"Impossible" Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings (10) (v)$22.00
Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth
Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings$16.00
Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth
Shrimp & Scallop Shumai Dumpling (4)$20.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Xi'An Dumpling 8pc$9.50
local greens, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, egg
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Lamb Xi'An Dumpling 8pc$11.75
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Spicy
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chili Pork Dumpling (8pc)$9.95
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

