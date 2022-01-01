Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve fried rice

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burmese Style Fried Rice$11.00
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fried Rice with Chicken$9.00
Fried rice with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onion and poached chicken.
Crispy Duck Skin Fried Rice$17.75
Duck meat, Chinese pork sausage, romaine, purple onion, dried chili, fried basil. Topped with fried egg and crispy duck skin. Not available mild.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Yangzhou Fried Rice (v, gf)$21.00
Yangzhou Fried Rice (gf)$21.00
BBQ Pork, Sweet Baby Shrimp
More about China Live | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Chicken Salad

Fish Tacos

Kebabs

Chopped Salad

Chicken Shawarma

Dolma

Garlic Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston