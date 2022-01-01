Fried rice in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve fried rice
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Burmese Style Fried Rice
|$11.00
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Kids Fried Rice with Chicken
|$9.00
Fried rice with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onion and poached chicken.
|Crispy Duck Skin Fried Rice
|$17.75
Duck meat, Chinese pork sausage, romaine, purple onion, dried chili, fried basil. Topped with fried egg and crispy duck skin. Not available mild.