Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Noodles with Chicken$15.25
Flour noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli, mushroom and poached chicken.
(10pcs)soy Garlic Chicken Wings- Half$19.95
(10pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ soy & fresh garlic sauce
Kids Garlic Noodles with Chicken$8.50
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli and poached chicken
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

China Live | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Crackling-Skin Cantonese Fragrant Garlic Chicken (gf)$24.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(10pcs)soy Garlic Chicken Wings- Half$19.95
(10pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ soy & fresh garlic sauce
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Lassi

Tacos

Garden Salad

Pork Ribs

Lomo

Bulgogi

Fried Chicken Salad

Calamari

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston