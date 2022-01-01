Garlic chicken in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Garlic Noodles with Chicken
|$15.25
Flour noodles with fried garlic, scallions, broccoli, mushroom and poached chicken.
|(10pcs)soy Garlic Chicken Wings- Half
|$19.95
(10pcs) Fried chicken Wings w/ soy & fresh garlic sauce
|Kids Garlic Noodles with Chicken
|$8.50
Egg noodles, fried garlic, broccoli and poached chicken
More about China Live | SF2BAY
China Live | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|1/2 Crackling-Skin Cantonese Fragrant Garlic Chicken (gf)
|$24.00