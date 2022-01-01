Grilled steaks in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$30.00
moked freekeh, green zhug, marash
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Grilled Steak Frites
|$22.00
Classic French bistro-style steak with herb butter and jus, served with french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Bowl
|$19.95
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak grilled to desired temperature, served with Arugula, red endive, grilled asparagus, piquillo peppers, croutons, gorgonzola blue cheese, aji-amarillo-yogurt sauce, muscatel vinaigrette