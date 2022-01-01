Hummus in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve hummus
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Hummus
|$9.25
Our award winning hummus! Garbanzo bean and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegan, gf)
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Hummus
|$9.25
Our award winning hummus! Garbanzo bean and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegan, gf)
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Hummus ma' Lehma
|$15.50
warm hummus topped with spiced beef, pine nuts
|Hummus
|$9.95
chickpea tahini dip topped with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & spices
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Hummus
|$9.95
chickpea tahini dip topped with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & spices
|Hummus Moroccan Beef
|$17.33
Hummus with Moroccan spiced ground beef and pine nuts (gf). Beef to be reheated before serving. Instructions included.
|Hummus Cauliflower
|$16.28
Hummus with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, toasted almonds, and chives (gf)