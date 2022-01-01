Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$9.25
Our award winning hummus! Garbanzo bean and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegan, gf)
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$9.25
Our award winning hummus! Garbanzo bean and garlic dip. Served with veggies & pita bread. (vegan, gf)
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus ma' Lehma$15.50
warm hummus topped with spiced beef, pine nuts
Hummus$9.95
chickpea tahini dip topped with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & spices
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$9.95
chickpea tahini dip topped with Rima’s Relish (garlic, lemon, chilies) & spices
Hummus Moroccan Beef$17.33
Hummus with Moroccan spiced ground beef and pine nuts (gf). Beef to be reheated before serving. Instructions included.
Hummus Cauliflower$16.28
Hummus with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins, toasted almonds, and chives (gf)
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Ceviche

Tandoori

Quinoa Salad

Caesar Salad

Pork Ribs

Shawarma

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston