Kale salad in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Kale Salad
|$12.25
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan. Tossed in a Rocoto miso dressing.
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Kale Salad
|$12.25
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan. Tossed in a Rocoto miso dressing.