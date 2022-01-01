Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve kimchi

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Kimchi Pancake$18.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
Kimchi Bibimbap$22.00
Diced-kimchi, vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg. Your choice of tofu or beef
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Kimchi Bibimbap$22.00
Diced-kimchi, vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg. Your choice of tofu or beef
Kimchi Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with kimchi & beef or pork
Kimchi Bibim Guk Su$23.00
Kimchi, spring mix with house spicy sauce, your choice of white or buckwheat noodles
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

