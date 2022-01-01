Kimchi in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve kimchi
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Kimchi Pancake
|$18.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
|Kimchi Bibimbap
|$22.00
Diced-kimchi, vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg. Your choice of tofu or beef
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Kimchi Bibimbap
|$22.00
Diced-kimchi, vegetables (Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spinach, & Baby Bean Sprouts) & rice with egg. Your choice of tofu or beef
|Kimchi Tofu Soup
|$21.00
Soft tofu stew with kimchi & beef or pork
|Kimchi Bibim Guk Su
|$23.00
Kimchi, spring mix with house spicy sauce, your choice of white or buckwheat noodles