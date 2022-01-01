Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kung pao chicken in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Kung Pao Chicken
Lafayette restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Kung Pao Chicken
$17.75
Wok-fired chicken breast, Sichuan pepper, bell peppers, onion and peanut.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
China Live | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
No reviews yet
House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Chicken
$24.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
