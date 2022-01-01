Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado$37.51
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry beef tenderloin mixed in with potato fries, tomatoes, cilantro and served with rice & choclo.
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo saltado$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Lomo or pollo Saltado image

 

Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo or pollo Saltado$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
More about Barranco
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo saltado$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado$37.51
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry beef tenderloin mixed in with potato fries, tomatoes, cilantro and served with rice & choclo.
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Chicken Sandwiches

Shawarma

Short Ribs

Chicken Curry

Green Beans

Sliders

Grilled Steaks

Tofu Soup

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston