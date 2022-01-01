Lomo in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve lomo
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Lomo Saltado
|$37.51
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry beef tenderloin mixed in with potato fries, tomatoes, cilantro and served with rice & choclo.
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Lomo saltado
|$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Barranco
Barranco
3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Lomo or pollo Saltado
|$26.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Lomo saltado
|$31.00
