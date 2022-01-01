Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.50
To be warmed.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
OG Mac n' Cheese$9.00
Kids Mac n cheese$9.00
More about Batch & Brine
Item pic

 

Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac 'n Cheese$15.00
smoked bacon, aged cheddar, huacaina
More about Barranco
Item pic

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Three Cheese Mac-N-Cheese$7.00
Good Kid's Mac N' Cheese$11.00
This is thickened with pureed vegetables (and Turmeric for color) along with cheeses! Kid's love it and we health-ify it! Comes with a choice of side. CANNOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE.
Lg Mac & Cheese$16.00
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.50
To be warmed.
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Chutney

Calamari

Beef Curry

Coconut Curry

Pork Chops

Biryani

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston