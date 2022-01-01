Mac and cheese in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
To be warmed.
More about Batch & Brine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|OG Mac n' Cheese
|$9.00
|Kids Mac n cheese
|$9.00
More about Barranco
Barranco
3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$15.00
smoked bacon, aged cheddar, huacaina
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Side Three Cheese Mac-N-Cheese
|$7.00
|Good Kid's Mac N' Cheese
|$11.00
This is thickened with pureed vegetables (and Turmeric for color) along with cheeses! Kid's love it and we health-ify it! Comes with a choice of side. CANNOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE.
|Lg Mac & Cheese
|$16.00