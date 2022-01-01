Pancakes in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve pancakes
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Kimchi Pancake
|$18.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
|Seafood Pancake
|$23.25
Traditional Korean style seafood (squid, mussel, clam) pancake, prepared with flour batter
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Marion's Pancakes
|$12.00
2 Marion (named after the legendary Marion Cunningham) pancakes made with cottage cheese and lemon zest served with raspberry sauce and sour cream. CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE.
|Pancakes
|$10.00
2 buttermilk pancakes. CANNOT BE DAIRY FREE OR GLUTEN FREE.
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Mung Bean Pancakes
|$17.75
Traditional Korean pureed bean pancake (2pcs)
