Pancakes in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Pancake$18.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
Seafood Pancake$23.25
Traditional Korean style seafood (squid, mussel, clam) pancake, prepared with flour batter
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marion's Pancakes$12.00
2 Marion (named after the legendary Marion Cunningham) pancakes made with cottage cheese and lemon zest served with raspberry sauce and sour cream. CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE OR DAIRY FREE.
Pancakes$10.00
2 buttermilk pancakes. CANNOT BE DAIRY FREE OR GLUTEN FREE.
Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mung Bean Pancakes$17.75
Traditional Korean pureed bean pancake (2pcs)
Seafood Pancake$23.25
Traditional Korean style seafood (squid, mussel, clam) pancake, prepared with flour batter
Kimchi Pancake$18.75
Korean pancake with diced-kimchi, fish sauce, flour batter and snow puff mushroom
