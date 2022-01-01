Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$14.50
Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$15.75
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.
To be heated
Cheese Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Oaxaca cheese.
To be heated.
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.
To be heated.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins.
To be heated.
Cheese Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Oaxaca cheese.
To be heated.
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.
To be heated.
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$14.50
Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$15.75
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$14.50
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Chicken Curry

Chicken Biryani

Arugula Salad

Lassi

Dolma

Beef Curry

Lasagna

Salmon

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston