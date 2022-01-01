Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve pork belly

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi$14.25
Our Chef’s playful take on the popular Vietnamese sandwich with braised, caramelized pork belly, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, sriracha mayo on panini-pressed ciabatta
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Mustard Greens$19.00
Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

