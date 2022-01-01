Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork ribs in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Pork Ribs
Lafayette restaurants that serve pork ribs
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(5414 reviews)
BBQ Pork Rib Sliders
$12.00
More about Batch & Brine
China Live | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Tamarind Laced Sweet & Sour Basil Glazed Pork Ribs
$23.00
More about China Live | SF2BAY
