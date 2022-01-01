Prosciutto in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve prosciutto
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, oregano, roasted tomatoes, baked and topped with arugula, shaved fennel, prosciutto, and parmesan cheese. CANNOT BE GLUTEN FREE.
SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta
can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option