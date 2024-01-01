Pudding in Lafayette

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Pudding$8.00
House-made Valrhona, chocolate pudding.
More about Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized Apple Bread pudding
Caramel, brandy anglaise, whipped cream
Butterscotch Pudding$12.00
Hand made Butterscotch pudding garnished with caramel, sea salt and served with chocolate shortbread and whipped cream on the side (Gluten free without shortbread cookie)
More about Social Bird

