Salmon in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Salmon Kebabs
|$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
|Lemongrass Salmon
|$22.00
Fresh salmon steamed with basil, lemongrass, and chili pepper
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Salmon Kebabs
|$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tacko | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Salmon Curry Pot Pie
|$18.25
A creamy Thai-spiced curry pie with salmon, vegetables and basil, topped with pastry crust and sprinkled with black sesame. Served with side salad.
|Salmon Donburi over Ginger Rice
|$18.00
Grilled salmon, scallions, pickled ginger, hijiki, daikon sprouts, poached egg, furikake and avocado, served over ginger rice.
|Salmon Soba Noodles
|$17.75
Cold buckwheat noodles, scallions, pickled ginger, hijiki (braised seaweed), daikon sprouts, arugula, pickled radish and spicy ponzu.
More about Batch & Brine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Blackened Salmon Po'Boy
|$19.00
|Spring Salmon Salad
|$22.00
|Side Salmon
|$9.00
More about Barranco
Barranco
3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Salmon Bandido
|$27.00
Wild salmon fillet, grilled, purple mash and escabeche.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Side Salmon
|$16.00
|Smoked Salmon Hash
|$18.00
2 poached organic eggs, wild caught smoked salmon, roasted potatoes, cabbage, and onions, topped with rich hollandaise sauce, offered with your choice of toast.
More about Social Bird
FRENCH FRIES
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Side King Salmon
|$18.00
|Grilled Wild King Salmon
|$34.00
Wild ( Hook & Line) grilled Salmon served over a saffron risotto with cauliflower & english peas garnished in chimichurri
*Gluten Free
(The picture may be different than the listed description due to the salmon set up changing frequently)
|Grilled King Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
Wild Salmon served over spinach, corn, shaved fennel, black olives, roasted bell peppers & feta cheese in a red wine vinaigrette \t\t
\t\t\t\t
(The picture may be different than the listed description due to the set up changing daily)