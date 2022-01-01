Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebabs$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Lemongrass Salmon$22.00
Fresh salmon steamed with basil, lemongrass, and chili pepper
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebabs$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Curry Pot Pie$18.25
A creamy Thai-spiced curry pie with salmon, vegetables and basil, topped with pastry crust and sprinkled with black sesame. Served with side salad.
Salmon Donburi over Ginger Rice$18.00
Grilled salmon, scallions, pickled ginger, hijiki, daikon sprouts, poached egg, furikake and avocado, served over ginger rice.
Salmon Soba Noodles$17.75
Cold buckwheat noodles, scallions, pickled ginger, hijiki (braised seaweed), daikon sprouts, arugula, pickled radish and spicy ponzu.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Po'Boy$19.00
Spring Salmon Salad$22.00
Side Salmon$9.00
More about Batch & Brine
Salmon Bandido image

 

Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bandido$27.00
Wild salmon fillet, grilled, purple mash and escabeche.
More about Barranco
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Salmon$16.00
Smoked Salmon Hash$18.00
2 poached organic eggs, wild caught smoked salmon, roasted potatoes, cabbage, and onions, topped with rich hollandaise sauce, offered with your choice of toast.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
Grilled King Salmon image

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Side King Salmon$18.00
Grilled Wild King Salmon$34.00
Wild ( Hook & Line) grilled Salmon served over a saffron risotto with cauliflower & english peas garnished in chimichurri
*Gluten Free
(The picture may be different than the listed description due to the salmon set up changing frequently)
Grilled King Salmon Bowl$24.00
Wild Salmon served over spinach, corn, shaved fennel, black olives, roasted bell peppers & feta cheese in a red wine vinaigrette \t\t
\t\t\t\t
(The picture may be different than the listed description due to the set up changing daily)
More about Social Bird
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Swad Indian Cuisine

960 Moraga Rd #1, Lafayette

Avg 4.7 (4704 reviews)
Takeout
Swads Salmon Tikka$21.95
More about Swad Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Biryani

Garlic Noodles

Short Ribs

Samosa

Crispy Chicken

Dolma

Chutney

Chicken Shawarma

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston