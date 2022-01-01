Samosa in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve samosa
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Samosa Cholle (V) (2 pc)
|$11.00
Vegetarian samosa with bean sauce.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Vegetarian Samosa (V) (1 pc)
|$3.25
1 pc Vegetarian Samosa
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Samosa Chutney (V) (2 pc)
|$6.25
Vegetarian samosas served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Keema Samosa (2 pc)
|$13.25
Samosa with minced lamb.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Samosa Chutney (V) (2 pc)
|$6.25
Vegetarian samosas served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.