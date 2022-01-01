Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Short Ribs$44.00
Grilled beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Braised Boneless Short Ribs image

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Sandwich$18.95
Our Slow Braised Short Ribs served in a Baguette with Swiss cheese and Roasted Alba Mushrooms served with a Burgundy Dipping Sauce on the side and Hand cut Fries
Braised Boneless Short Ribs$30.00
Slow Braised Short Ribs, baby carrots, topped with a Wild Mushroom Ragout and Gremolata, Organic Polenta along with Burgundy Sauce served on the side.
More about Social Bird
Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Short Ribs$44.00
Grilled beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Postino image

 

Postino

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs$55.00
Braised beef short ribs, provolone polenta, english peas, onions, veal reduction
More about Postino

