Short ribs in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve short ribs
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|BBQ Short Ribs
|$44.00
Grilled beef short ribs marinated in special house sauce
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$18.95
Our Slow Braised Short Ribs served in a Baguette with Swiss cheese and Roasted Alba Mushrooms served with a Burgundy Dipping Sauce on the side and Hand cut Fries
|Braised Boneless Short Ribs
|$30.00
Slow Braised Short Ribs, baby carrots, topped with a Wild Mushroom Ragout and Gremolata, Organic Polenta along with Burgundy Sauce served on the side.
