Steak bowls in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve steak bowls

FRENCH FRIES

Social Bird

3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Avg 5 (4190 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Bowl$19.95
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak grilled to desired temperature, served with Arugula, red endive, grilled asparagus, piquillo peppers, croutons, gorgonzola blue cheese, aji-amarillo-yogurt sauce, muscatel vinaigrette
More about Social Bird
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl$16.00
Roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam & chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers with broccolini, tomatoes & red onions, grilled lemon
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

