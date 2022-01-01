Steak bowls in Lafayette
Social Bird
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
|Grilled Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak Bowl
|$19.95
Brandt Beef Prime Bavette Steak grilled to desired temperature, served with Arugula, red endive, grilled asparagus, piquillo peppers, croutons, gorgonzola blue cheese, aji-amarillo-yogurt sauce, muscatel vinaigrette
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl
|$16.00
Roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam & chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers with broccolini, tomatoes & red onions, grilled lemon