Sweet potato fries in Lafayette

Roam Artisan Burgers
23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette
|Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)
|$15.99
Sweet Potato Fries for 4
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
ROAM’s Fryer is GLUTEN FREE
Uses High Oleic Sunflower Oil
Cooked in high oleic sunflower oil which has many health benefits and is extremely light.
Foods absorb less fat than with heavier oils resulting in lower fat and calories
Higher in healthy mono-unsaturated fat (similar to Olive Oil!)
Light, clean flavor allowing the food’s flavor to come through
Non-GMO Project verified, Zero Trans Fat, Non-Hydrogenated
• Sweet Potato Fries: GF V
Sweet potatoes, canola oil, modified food starch, rice flour, cornstarch, dextrin, kosher salt, dextrose, xanthan gum, sugar, leavening, colored with turmeric and oleoresin paprika
|Kids Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.79
Batch & Brine
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00