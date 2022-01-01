Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

23 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (8161 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)$15.99
Sweet Potato Fries for 4
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
ROAM’s Fryer is GLUTEN FREE
Uses High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Cooked in high oleic sunflower oil which has many health benefits and is extremely light.
Foods absorb less fat than with heavier oils resulting in lower fat and calories
Higher in healthy mono-unsaturated fat (similar to Olive Oil!)
Light, clean flavor allowing the food’s flavor to come through
Non-GMO Project verified, Zero Trans Fat, Non-Hydrogenated
• Sweet Potato Fries: GF V
Sweet potatoes, canola oil, modified food starch, rice flour, cornstarch, dextrin, kosher salt, dextrose, xanthan gum, sugar, leavening, colored with turmeric and oleoresin paprika
Kids Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Batch & Brine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Batch & Brine

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Batch & Brine
Item pic

 

Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet potato Fries$8.00
say no more!
More about Barranco
Tutus Lafayette image

 

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Served with lemon aiolo and sweet thai chili sauce for dipping.
More about Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

Map

Map

