Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Antica

3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Avg 4.1 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Pizza Antica
Postino image

 

Postino

3565 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$13.00
Espresso soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone filling,
dark chocolate sauce
More about Postino

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Grilled Steaks

Fried Rice

Lomo

Kung Pao Chicken

Gulab Jamun

Short Ribs

French Fries

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston