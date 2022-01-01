Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve tofu soup

B Star | SF2BAY image

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo Tofu Soup$22.00
Soft tofu stew with combination of beef & seafood (squid, clam & shrimp)
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Oren's Hummus | SF2BAY image

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with onion, zucchini, shiitake mushroom & dried seaweed
Kimchi Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with kimchi & beef or pork
Original Tofu Soup$21.00
Soft tofu stew with beef or pork & onion
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

