Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate with Levant Sandwich$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Shawarma

Lassi

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Kebabs

Rasgulla

Cookies

Sliders

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston