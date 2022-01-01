Lafayette American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lafayette
Community - Lafayette
206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette
|Popular items
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$15.00
Lettuce / Pickle / Special Sauce / Potato Bun
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$8.00
jack cheese
|GYRO PLATE
|$13.00
shaved lamb, grilled pita, olive schemer, that one sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Bourbon Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
|Taco Bowl
|$12.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
|Bahn Mi Bowl
|$13.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
95a Bistro & Co.
1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$19.00
roast beef, fontina cheese, horseradish crème, au jus, on a hoagie roll, choice of side
|Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing
|Bolognese
|$21.00
papparadelle noodles, classic Italian meat sauce, touch of cream, grana padana
The Post Chicken & Beer
105 W Emma St, Lafayette
|Popular items
|Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)
|$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
|Beets & Sweets
roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese
|Half Bird
|$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken