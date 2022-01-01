Lafayette American restaurants you'll love

Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lafayette

Community - Lafayette image

 

Community - Lafayette

206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
Lettuce / Pickle / Special Sauce / Potato Bun
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.00
jack cheese
GYRO PLATE$13.00
shaved lamb, grilled pita, olive schemer, that one sauce
More about Community - Lafayette
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Ruby Ru's Street Eatery

1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bourbon Chicken$12.50
Chicken over Rice with Bourbon Sauce. Choice of Side - Mac & Cheese, Cajun Potatoes, Grilled Veggies.
Taco Bowl$12.00
Everything you love about our Bourbon Street Tacos, except no flour tortillas. Everything over a bed of rice!
Bahn Mi Bowl$13.00
Charred Chicken, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrots and Daikon, Cilantro, Cucumbers and Jalapenos all over a bowl of rice
More about Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
95a Bistro & Co. image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

95a Bistro & Co.

1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$19.00
roast beef, fontina cheese, horseradish crème, au jus, on a hoagie roll, choice of side
Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing
Bolognese$21.00
papparadelle noodles, classic Italian meat sauce, touch of cream, grana padana
More about 95a Bistro & Co.
The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

105 W Emma St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (6533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Beets & Sweets
roasted beets, sweet potatoes, arugula pesto, whipped goat cheese
Half Bird$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
More about The Post Chicken & Beer

