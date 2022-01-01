Cake in Lafayette
Mono Mono 3
599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette
|Spicy RICE CAKE
|$11.00
Condensed rice cake served in a spicy Gochujang chili sauce
Cugini Pizzeria
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105, Lafayette
|Toasted Almond Cream Cake
|$4.99
Layers of sponge cake are delicately soaked in amaretto syrup, then layered with imported mascarpone cream and topped with italian Amarettini cookies and roasted California almonds
|Limoncello Cream Cake
|$4.99
Sicilian lemon infused ladyfingers imported from Italy , layered with Italian mascarpone and topped with European white chocolate curls. A refreshingly light creamy dessert with the perfect combination of sweet and tart