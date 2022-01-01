Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Cannolis
Lafayette restaurants that serve cannolis
Ghost Box Pizza
103 S. Public Road, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Cannolis
$10.00
More about Ghost Box Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Cugini Pizzeria
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105, Lafayette
Avg 4
(19 reviews)
Cannoli
$5.99
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
More about Cugini Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Ceviche
Cake
Carbonara
Salmon
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Meatball Subs
More near Lafayette to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(542 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston