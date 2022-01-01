Cheeseburgers in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Community Supper Club
206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
lettuce, pickle, special sauce, potato bun
special sauce, pickle, lettuce, potato bun, american cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$13.00
One of our signature sandwiches! Ground Beef grilled with melted cheese. All on a toasted hoagie topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions Dijonaise, Mayo and Oil & Vinigar!
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
95a Bistro & Co.
1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00
american cheese
The Post Chicken & Beer
105 W Emma St, Lafayette
|The Post Original Cheeseburger
|$14.95
American Cheese, bacon-onion marmelade, special sauce, griddled english muffin, served with fries
Acreage by Stem Ciders
1380 Horizon Ave Unit A, Lafayette
|Kids Cheeseburger (AGE 12 & UNDER ONLY)
|$9.00
Served with fresh fruit, veggies and a choice of fries or salad.
Please note: Kids meals are for children age 12 and under only. **We will charge adult prices if adults order kids meals.** (GF option available +2)