Chicken sandwiches in Lafayette

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Ruby Ru's Street Eatery

1280 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette

Avg 4.9 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich with House Made Slaw, Crunchy Pickles and Our House Sweet Heat Aioli. Comes with Fries
More about Ruby Ru's Street Eatery
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

105 W Emma St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (6533 reviews)
Takeout
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Main pic

 

Mono Mono 3

599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gochujang Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Mono Mono 3

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
