Crispy chicken in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Mono Mono 3 - Mono Mono 3
599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette
|CRISPY Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken with spicy seasoned
The Post Chicken & Beer - Lafayette
105 W Emma St, Lafayette
|Crispy Chicken & Goat Cheese
|$17.00
mixed greens, north fork valley marinated peppers & onion, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, goat cheese vinaigrette and buttermilk fried thigh strips
|Chicken Crispies
|$13.00
buttermilk breaded fried chicken thigh strips. Choose two sauces: ranch, hot honey chili, curry ketchup, or black pepper bbq