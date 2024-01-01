Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Mono Mono 3 - Mono Mono 3

599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette

TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken with spicy seasoned
The Post Chicken & Beer - Lafayette

105 W Emma St, Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (6533 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken & Goat Cheese$17.00
mixed greens, north fork valley marinated peppers & onion, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, goat cheese vinaigrette and buttermilk fried thigh strips
Chicken Crispies$13.00
buttermilk breaded fried chicken thigh strips. Choose two sauces: ranch, hot honey chili, curry ketchup, or black pepper bbq
