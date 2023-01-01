Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

95a Bistro & Co. image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

95a Bistro & Sushi - Lafayette

1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, on toasted whole wheat
More about 95a Bistro & Sushi - Lafayette
Banner pic

 

Tangerine - Lafayette - 300 S. Public Rd

300 S. Public Rd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat and Egg Sandwich$11.99
Choice of sausage, bacon, turkey or ham, one fried egg, spinach, dijon mayo and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.
Pesto Egg Sandwich$9.99
One fried egg, walnut pesto, tomato, balsamic reduction, spinach and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.
More about Tangerine - Lafayette - 300 S. Public Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Piccata

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Street Tacos

Katsu

Cheesecake

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston