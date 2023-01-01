Egg sandwiches in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
95a Bistro & Sushi - Lafayette
1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, on toasted whole wheat
Tangerine - Lafayette - 300 S. Public Rd
300 S. Public Rd, Lafayette
|Meat and Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
Choice of sausage, bacon, turkey or ham, one fried egg, spinach, dijon mayo and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.
|Pesto Egg Sandwich
|$9.99
One fried egg, walnut pesto, tomato, balsamic reduction, spinach and choice of cheese on a brioche bun, with potato home fries.