Lasagna in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve lasagna

Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Meat Lasagna$16.00
Traditional Meat Lasagna
San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozarella, Bechamel Sauce.
Served with Green Salad
Lasagna$16.00
More about Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
Mici Lafayette - 535 West South Boulder Road

535 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$15.99
Third-Generation Recipe With Tuscan Meat Sauce, Side of Garlic Bread
Lasagna - 24 HR Notice$119.00
24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. SERVES 20 (10 oz portions). 3rd generation recipe with Tuscan meat Sauce
More about Mici Lafayette - 535 West South Boulder Road

