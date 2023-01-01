Lasagna in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro
2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
|Traditional Meat Lasagna
|$16.00
Traditional Meat Lasagna
San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozarella, Bechamel Sauce.
Served with Green Salad
|Lasagna
|$16.00
More about Mici Lafayette - 535 West South Boulder Road
Mici Lafayette - 535 West South Boulder Road
535 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette
|Lasagna
|$15.99
Third-Generation Recipe With Tuscan Meat Sauce, Side of Garlic Bread
|Lasagna - 24 HR Notice
|$119.00
24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. SERVES 20 (10 oz portions). 3rd generation recipe with Tuscan meat Sauce