Quesadillas in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve quesadillas

Teocalli Cocina image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teocalli Cocina

103 North Public Rd Unit C, Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
White Rice, Black Beans, Fruit, La Crema, Guacamole
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken, Mole Amarillo, Chiuahua and Oaxaca Cheese
More about Teocalli Cocina
Community - Lafayette image

 

Community Supper Club

206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.00
More about Community Supper Club
95a Bistro & Co. image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

95a Bistro & Co.

1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about 95a Bistro & Co.

