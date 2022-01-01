Salmon in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon
Community Supper Club
206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette
|SMOKED SALMON BRUSCHETTA
|$9.00
honey cured, dill crema, caper, crispy potato, watercress
|SMOKED SALMON BRUSCHETTA
|$9.00
honey cured, dill crema, caper, crispy potato
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
95a Bistro & Co.
1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette
|Salmon Wrap
|$18.00
grilled salmon, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet soy, choice of side\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t
|Pesto Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Greek quinoa, village salad with cucumber, olives, tomatoes, red onion, herb vinaigrette
|Kids Salmon
|$14.00