Salmon in Lafayette

Lafayette restaurants
Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon

Community - Lafayette image

 

Community Supper Club

206 S. PUBLIC RD, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SMOKED SALMON BRUSCHETTA$9.00
honey cured, dill crema, caper, crispy potato, watercress
More about Community Supper Club
95a Bistro & Co. image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

95a Bistro & Co.

1381 Forest Park Circle, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Wrap$18.00
grilled salmon, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet soy, choice of side\t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t \t\t\t\t
Pesto Grilled Salmon$28.00
Greek quinoa, village salad with cucumber, olives, tomatoes, red onion, herb vinaigrette
Kids Salmon$14.00
More about 95a Bistro & Co.

